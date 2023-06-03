RELIGION BRIEFS — 27th annual Round Up set for June 24 Published 12:14 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Christian Faith Women of Virtue are introducing their 2023 Leading Lady Honorees at a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Procter St.

Alpha and Omega Women of Faith of Port Arthur-Beaumont are holding the 27th Year Annual Round Up at 6 p.m. June 24 at Holiday Inn Express, 3115 Central Mall Drive. Speakers include Rev. JoAnn Patillo, House of Prayer, Beaumont and Rev. Vickie Bushnell, Israel Temple Church Of God In Christ, Nome. For more information, call Cynthia Jackson, 409-736-2563.

Real Talk Kim Jones, “I was Not Built to Break” Breakthrough Encounter starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at North Major Event Center, 3255 N. Major Drive, Suite D. The host is Rev. Terri Prescott, pastor of New Beginning World Outreach. For ticket information, go to terriprescottministry.com. Early bird ticket sales end July 30.

