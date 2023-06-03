Groves Police Department arrests & responses — May 24-30

Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 24 to May 30:

May 24

  • Sergio Hernandez, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Korey Dupree, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Heath Denson, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Browning.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

May 25

  • Oliver Nguyen, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 3900 block of Kenneth.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

May 26

  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • An information report was taken at the 5900 block of Smith.

May 27

  • No reports.

May 28

  • Victor Perez, 29, was arrested for assault in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • Shawn Manning, 53, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Stuart.
  • An information report was taken at the 6300 block of Jefferson.

May 29

  • Kane Richard, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Cleveland.
  • Randall McKenney, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of East Parkway.
  • Michael Raab, 57, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 7000 block of Terrell.

May 30

  • An information report was taken at the 3100 block of Hickory.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Georgia.

