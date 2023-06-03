Groves Police Department arrests & responses — May 24-30 Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 24 to May 30:

May 24

Sergio Hernandez, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Korey Dupree, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6900 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Heath Denson, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Browning.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

May 25

Oliver Nguyen, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

A dog at large was reported in the 3900 block of Kenneth.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

May 26

Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was taken at the 5900 block of Smith.

May 27

No reports.

May 28

Victor Perez, 29, was arrested for assault in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Shawn Manning, 53, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Stuart.

An information report was taken at the 6300 block of Jefferson.

May 29

Kane Richard, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Cleveland.

Randall McKenney, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of East Parkway.

Michael Raab, 57, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 7000 block of Terrell.

May 30