TxDOT outlines month-long traffic project

Published 12:20 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By PA News

BRIDGE CITY — The Texas Department of Transportation outlined a month-long traffic project that is going to impact motorists traveling along a major Bridge City route.

Texas 87 northbound from Cow Bayou to Texas 62 will be down to one lane of traffic for approximately four weeks.

Traffic officials said road construction will lengthen the left turn bay for State Highway 62.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Motorists should expect delays at this location throughout June.

More News

Authorities update response following teen’s river death; talk special effort by divers in recovery

Man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter successfully appealed sentence

You don’t need a license to fish Saturday; plenty of local enticements planned

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 22-28

Print Article