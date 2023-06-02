Sharita Gardner creates positive impact for Young Emerging Leaders Published 12:26 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Sharita Gardner has been selected as the Young Emerging Leaders monthly spotlight.

Leadership with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce-led organization noted Gardner’s proven leadership skills, active role within the community and contributions with the Port of Port Arthur highlight her positive community impact.

Young Emerging Leaders was launched in 2019 to bring business professionals from 21-40 together for networking, development and opportunities. They meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 409-963-1107.

Gardner is a Houston native who graduated from Lamar University with a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications. She is the public affairs and communications manager at the Port of Port Arthur, where she builds and grows community, business and media relationships.

This includes growing the Diversity Contractors’ Program and facilitating the port’s youth summer program, Camp SeaPort.

Recently under her leadership, the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce – Young Emerging Leaders organization increased its membership by 50 percent. Although her role as YEL’s chair concluded in March, “YEL will always be an organization I’m proud to have had the opportunity to leave my footprint on,” she said.

She was awarded the “YEL Rising Star” award this year.

Gardner serves on several boards and committees: Lamar University Alumni Board (president-elect), SETX Young Professionals Organization (past chair), Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX Board (president), Press Club of SETX, Junior League of Beaumont and Beaumont Convention and Tourism Advisory Board.

Her favorite hobby is “fooding,” and she loves new adrenaline pumping adventurous experiences. She hopes to one day travel the world “inspiring the masses, one conversation at a time!”