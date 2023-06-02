Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 22-28 Published 12:28 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 22 to May 28:

David Greer, 31, warrant other agency

Amberly Dominigue-Griffis, 24, warrant other agency

Jasmine Frazier, 27, assault offensive touch-family violence

Brandon Payton, 27, Nederland warrants

Anthony Williams, 40, public intoxication

Daetrion Dansby, 24, warrant other agency

Kelly McBride, 53, Nederland warrants

Jenifer Dietrich, 51, Nederland warrant, warrant other agency

Michael Rangel, 20, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest using a vehicle

Crystal Davis, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Dallan Segura, 24, warrant other agency

Kostandinos Mihail, 43, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 22 to May 28:

May 22

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 1000 block of North 13 th Street.

Street. Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Discharge of a firearm or other device was reported in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 3 ½ Street.

A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of North Twin City Highway.

May 23

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 2100 block of Avenue E.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Twin City Highway.

May 24

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Detroit.

A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

May 25

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Memorial.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 6th Street.

May 26

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Jackson and 12 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of North U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. Assault family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

May 27

An officer recovered stolen property in the 800 block of South Memorial.

A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency near Central Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

May 28