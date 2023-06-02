Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 22-28
Published 12:28 am Friday, June 2, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 22 to May 28:
- David Greer, 31, warrant other agency
- Amberly Dominigue-Griffis, 24, warrant other agency
- Jasmine Frazier, 27, assault offensive touch-family violence
- Brandon Payton, 27, Nederland warrants
- Anthony Williams, 40, public intoxication
- Daetrion Dansby, 24, warrant other agency
- Kelly McBride, 53, Nederland warrants
- Jenifer Dietrich, 51, Nederland warrant, warrant other agency
- Michael Rangel, 20, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest using a vehicle
- Crystal Davis, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Dallan Segura, 24, warrant other agency
- Kostandinos Mihail, 43, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 22 to May 28:
May 22
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 1000 block of North 13th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm or other device was reported in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 3 ½ Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of North Twin City Highway.
May 23
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 2100 block of Avenue E.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Twin City Highway.
May 24
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Detroit.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
May 25
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Memorial.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 6th Street.
May 26
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Jackson and 12th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of North U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
May 27
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 800 block of South Memorial.
- A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency near Central Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.
May 28
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest using a vehicle in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- An officer received information in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.