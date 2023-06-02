Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 22-28

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 22 to May 28:

  • David Greer, 31, warrant other agency
  • Amberly Dominigue-Griffis, 24, warrant other agency
  • Jasmine Frazier, 27, assault offensive touch-family violence
  • Brandon Payton, 27, Nederland warrants
  • Anthony Williams, 40, public intoxication
  • Daetrion Dansby, 24, warrant other agency
  • Kelly McBride, 53, Nederland warrants
  • Jenifer Dietrich, 51, Nederland warrant, warrant other agency
  • Michael Rangel, 20, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest using a vehicle
  • Crystal Davis, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Dallan Segura, 24, warrant other agency
  • Kostandinos Mihail, 43, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 22 to May 28:

May 22

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 1000 block of North 13th Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Discharge of a firearm or other device was reported in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 3 ½ Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of North Twin City Highway.

May 23

  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 2100 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Twin City Highway.

May 24

  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1100 block of Detroit.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

May 25

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Memorial.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 6th Street.

May 26

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants near Jackson and 12th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

May 27

  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 800 block of South Memorial.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency near Central Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

May 28

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest using a vehicle in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • An officer received information in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.

