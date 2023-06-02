Fake explosive leads to bomb squad, ATF and more in Port Neches

Published 10:46 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By PA News

The device in question was found not to be an explosive; however, it was designed and placed to make a person think that it was, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The package was seized by officials as part of the investigation.
“We appreciate the teamwork of Port Neches Fire Department, Port Neches Police Department, FBI, ATF, BISD PD K-9 bomb dog and the Bay Area Regional Bomb Squad,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. “The area is now all clear.”

(Original story)

Local and regional authorities are investigating after a suspicious device was located at a Port Neches business.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the device was discovered in a mailbox at Air Liquide Friday morning in the 2100 block of Park Road.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with local, state and federal officials in the investigation,” a Sheriff’s Office release said.

“The device has been isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the area nor the public.”

Authorities plan to release more updates throughout the day.

