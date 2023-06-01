Energy Justice to the People is stopping in Port Arthur Published 12:24 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Energy Justice to the People is stopping in Port Arthur June 13 at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

A large U.S. Department of Energy contingent, including DOE leadership, and other members of the federal family are sharing information about federal funding that is available to Port Arthur organizations for clean energy projects that could be developed locally.

Presenters will also explain how community members shape the implementation of those energy projects.

Anyone working in carbon capture, hydrogen, LNG, solar energy, wind energy, home energy efficiency and energy workforce development would benefit from the sessions.

For details on how to register, log onto energy.gov/diversity/energy-justice-people, email sonrisa.lucero@hq.doe.gov or call 202-586-8383.