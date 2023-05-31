NISD Campus upgrades on schedule for summer completion Published 12:26 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

NEDERLAND — Officials with the Nederland Independent School District say upgrades that stem from a $150 million-plus bond issue are back on track.

“The past six to eight months, things have really started coming together,” said Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick. “The supply chain issues have been straightened out.”

Issues previously caused by inflation have also decreased, he added.

The elementary and middle schools are on track to be complete by July 15.

Kieschnick said the high school is also on schedule with a completion expected in early 2024.

Half of the existing building will be torn down, but the dome gym and competition gym will be utilized. The area of the school that includes the cafeteria and senior commons area will also be saved for future use.

When elementary schools open for the 2023-24 school year, they’ll have additional classrooms, science labs, renovated restrooms and other modifications.

In addition, fifth graders will be moved from middle schools to elementary schools.

The 2019 bond also includes additional renovations to Bulldog Stadium at an estimated cost of $4,500,000.

Press boxes are scheduled to be installed within the next week, with the entire stadium projected to be complete by July 1.

But ongoing work won’t stop the Nederland Bulldogs football players from starting practice next week.

Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Monte Barrow said the first workouts begin Monday and run through June 8. Practices will shift focus throughout the summer.

“If you don’t take advantage of that, you’re falling behind,” Barrow said. “You’re in off-season more than you’re in on-season. It’s not a summer break anymore; we’re continuing off-season through the summer and then it will transfer to in-season.”