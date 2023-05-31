Nederland High celebrates new music education leader following retirement of longtime educator

Published 9:49 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By PA News

Greg Rose and Gary Janecek

The new Nederland High School Director of Secondary Music Education is Gary Janecek.

The move follows retirement of Greg Rose.

Janecek has been with Nederland ISD for 28 years and worked side by side with Rose for 23 of those 28 years.

“It’s been a wonderful time here at Nederland, one of my favorite memories is having people like Gary right here beside me,” Rose said. “I’ve been really fortunate to have people around me who were hard working and professional and still my friends. I’ve had year after year of great memories.”

Janecek is the fifth band director in the last 65 years.

“I’m both excited and honored to have been chosen,” he said. “I plan to maintain a high level of excellence and there’s nothing wrong with shooting high than you already are.

“There aren’t many places you can go that supports their band and Nederland is a community that supports all areas including the band.”

Rose and Janecek have a family history together beyond the 23 years they have worked side by side as their fathers were band directors who judged one another in band contests.

