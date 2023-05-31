CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Garden made easy with compost, plus more Published 12:06 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

People say I have a green thumb, but I always credit the compost.

“Just stick it in the dirt” is how I garden. When my sister would come to visit she’d ask repeatedly where I keep kitchen scraps.

“Oh that’s right, you don’t compost,” she’d say repeatedly.

Challenge on. I’d made a bin from an old coffee canister and tried some other methods.

Now I’ve got a stylish upgrade of a bamboo fiber container that looks pretty sleek on the counter.

The coolest part is the charcoal filter in the lid that proclaims to be a “magic stank eraser.”

The bin and I have been getting along quite nicely and that’s how my garden grows. Learn more at bamboozlehome.com.

Going Tampa Style – As much as the Cajuns of Port Arthur are into flavorful sauces with seafood, sausage and corn, I confess I was not familiar with the crab chilau thing going on in Tampa.

Michael Anderson’s founder’s story is the best. Since I can’t go to his grandma’s house for a family dinner, I’m glad I can get jars of flavor that taste like you’ve been cooking all day.

The rest of the story is simple.

Cook up chicken, seafood and more in flavors such as: Crab and Boil, Creole Trinity and Crab and Shrimp Boil. Stew Base in Low Country Citrus flavor boosted a rice and chopped steak meal.

Later, a chicken thanked me with for the sauce. Learn more at chilaufoods.com.

The Second Bite Got Her – Founder Carolyn had a crumbly cookie experience after her Celiac diagnosis. She decided life is complicated, so cookies should not be.

Mightylicious cookies in Brown Butter, Oatmeal Coconut, etc. My friend needs gluten-free products in her life and I had her taste these. The second bite sold her.

We passed these around to some patio guests and they were all mighty pleased at these flavors. Good for your vegan and kosher pals, too. Slogan: “We bake from scratch so you don’t have to.” Visit mightylicious.com to learn more.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie considering food prep from shopping to compost. Share your ideas with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.