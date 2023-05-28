Port Arthur talks Navy service as operations specialist

Published 12:12 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

By PA News

Jordan McCall-Duncan, a native of Port Arthur, is working to rank up to petty officer second class and reenlist, “so I may continue serving my country.” (Courtesy photo)

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Seaman Jordan McCall-Duncan, a native of Port Arthur, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship

McCall-Duncan joined the Navy a year ago. Today, McCall-Duncan serves as an operations specialist aboard USS Shiloh.

“I joined the Navy because I come from a military family background and I wanted to continue the family tradition,” said McCall-Duncan. “I also wanted to travel and see the world.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

McCall-Duncan attended Memorial High School and graduated in 2021.

Today, McCall-Duncan relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Port Arthur to succeed in the military.

“I’ve learned how to be independent and respectful to others,” said McCall-Duncan. “These traits have been critical to my success both professionally and personally.”

Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.

Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

“The Navy is important to our national defense because we are always on patrol 24/7, keeping our seas free of navigation and trade,” said McCall-Duncan.

McCall-Duncan serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

McCall-Duncan and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of getting to see exercises between multiple ships,” said McCall-Duncan. “When I saw live fires go off, that was so cool, and it made me feel proud of something larger than myself.”

As McCall-Duncan and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I have a home away from home,” said McCall-Duncan. “We are all going through the same struggles, and these experiences help build a sense of community amongst ourselves.”

McCall-Duncan is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and my chief, whom I met in training school, for guiding me and supporting me every step of the way,” McCall-Duncan.

“My current goal is to advance in rank to petty officer second class and reenlist, so I may continue serving my country.”

— Written by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Xiaoming Zheng of the Navy Office of Community Outreach

More News

Ezekiel Garcia finds “something meaningful” with military service

How one Southeast Texan went from shy and quiet to starring alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood

Memorial Day remains a day of solemn remembrance for local Veterans, service members

Here’s how region’s newest celebrity — Mega Skelly Bones — came to be

Print Article