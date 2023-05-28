Port Arthur talks Navy service as operations specialist Published 12:12 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Seaman Jordan McCall-Duncan, a native of Port Arthur, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship

McCall-Duncan joined the Navy a year ago. Today, McCall-Duncan serves as an operations specialist aboard USS Shiloh.

“I joined the Navy because I come from a military family background and I wanted to continue the family tradition,” said McCall-Duncan. “I also wanted to travel and see the world.”

McCall-Duncan attended Memorial High School and graduated in 2021.

Today, McCall-Duncan relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Port Arthur to succeed in the military.

“I’ve learned how to be independent and respectful to others,” said McCall-Duncan. “These traits have been critical to my success both professionally and personally.”

Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.

Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

“The Navy is important to our national defense because we are always on patrol 24/7, keeping our seas free of navigation and trade,” said McCall-Duncan.

McCall-Duncan serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

McCall-Duncan and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of getting to see exercises between multiple ships,” said McCall-Duncan. “When I saw live fires go off, that was so cool, and it made me feel proud of something larger than myself.”

As McCall-Duncan and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I have a home away from home,” said McCall-Duncan. “We are all going through the same struggles, and these experiences help build a sense of community amongst ourselves.”

McCall-Duncan is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and my chief, whom I met in training school, for guiding me and supporting me every step of the way,” McCall-Duncan.

“My current goal is to advance in rank to petty officer second class and reenlist, so I may continue serving my country.”

— Written by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Xiaoming Zheng of the Navy Office of Community Outreach