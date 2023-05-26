Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 15-21
Published 12:04 am Friday, May 26, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 15 to May 21:
- Eddie Dunwoody, Jr., 41, theft
- Josh Thibodeaux, 32, driving while intoxicated
- Chyna Daniels, 23, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Joseph Benitez-Gomez, 25, unlawfully carrying a weapon, other agency warrant(s)
- Francis Mejia, 42, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 15 to May 21:
May 15
- No reports.
May 16
- A person was arrested for theft in the 500 block of Industrial Rd.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Saba and Twin City Highway.
May 17
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Merriman.
- Forgery was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
May 18
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman.
May 19
- Forgery was reported in the 1900 block of Nall.
- Duty on striking a fixture was reported in the 1700 block of Grigsby.
- An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Sycamore.
May 20
- A person was arrested unlawfully carrying a weapon and other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
May 21
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7700 block of Twin City Highway.