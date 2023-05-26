Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 15-21 Published 12:04 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 15 to May 21:

Eddie Dunwoody, Jr., 41, theft

Josh Thibodeaux, 32, driving while intoxicated

Chyna Daniels, 23, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Joseph Benitez-Gomez, 25, unlawfully carrying a weapon, other agency warrant(s)

Francis Mejia, 42, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 15 to May 21:

May 15

No reports.

May 16

A person was arrested for theft in the 500 block of Industrial Rd.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Saba and Twin City Highway.

May 17

A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.

Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Merriman.

Forgery was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

May 18

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman.

May 19

Forgery was reported in the 1900 block of Nall.

Duty on striking a fixture was reported in the 1700 block of Grigsby.

An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Sycamore.

May 20

A person was arrested unlawfully carrying a weapon and other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.

May 21