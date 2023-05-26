Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland closes doors

Published 11:06 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By PA News

Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital. (Mary Meaux/The News)

NEDERLAND — Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland has closed its doors and laid off 48 employees.

Officials said there are plans to keep the Beaumont campus open.

An official with the hospital said they closed their doors Tuesday and patients were transferred to the Beaumont location at 860 S. 8th St.

The closure of the Nederland location at 9th Avenue and FM 365 is due to changes in Medicare reimbursements.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information is available.

