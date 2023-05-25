Ricky Darren Freeman Jr. Published 5:18 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

December 1, 1989 – May 13, 2023

Mr. Ricky Darren Freeman Jr., age 33, of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned from this life to an eternal life with our heavenly father on Saturday, May 13, 2023. A native of Port Arthur, Texas,

Ricky attended United Christian Academy and Lamar State College in Orange, Texas where he studied to become a Dental Assistant.

He was a member of The Pentecostals Church while residing in Port Arthur before relocating to Houston, Texas.

Ricky was most definitely known for his keen fashion sense and loved to showcase his passion through assisting others with their styling desires for any occasion.

Through Ricky’s genuine and caring personality, he always strived to make a difference in the lives of others. Ricky will truly be missed.

Ricky was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy Stelly King, James King and Desmond John Henry Eaglin; as well as his paternal grandparents, Mary Lou Freeman and Ewell Freeman Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory through his father, Ricky D. Freeman Sr.; mother, Beverly Eaglin Freeman; one brother, Devan A. Wooten (Katrina); two nephews, Calix and Ares; two nieces, Lillith and Aerin; eight uncles and seven aunts; a loving girlfriend, Kenisha Thomas; a brotherhood called “CrewLife” and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at First Church, 2300 Spurlock Road, Nederland, TX with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.