Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 15-21
Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 25, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 15 to May 21:
- Gregory Provost, 50, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
- Russell Allday, 31, warrant other agency
- Ashley Harris, 34, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, evading arrest with a motor vehicle
- Raul Garcia, 35, Nederland warrants
- David Greer, 31, warrant other agency
- Gary McWilliams, 42, theft of material (metal) over $20,000
- Jeremy Nelson, 44, theft of material (metal) over $20,000
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 15 to May 21:
May 15
- Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue F.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
May 16
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
May 17
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A detective recovered stolen property in the 6100 block of Coolidge in Groves.
- Assault of a pregnant person was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Lawrence.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 37th Street.
May 18
- A person was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 10 ½ Street.
- Indecent assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 19
- An officer found stored abandoned property in the 2300 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
May 20
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
- A runaway was reported in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- Assault, obstruction or retaliation and making alcohol available to a minor was reported in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of South 15th Street.
May 21
- A robbery was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- An officer received information in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2900 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Two people were arrested for theft of material (metal) over $20,000 in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.