Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 15-21

Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 15 to May 21:

  • Gregory Provost, 50, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
  • Russell Allday, 31, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Harris, 34, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, evading arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Raul Garcia, 35, Nederland warrants
  • David Greer, 31, warrant other agency
  • Gary McWilliams, 42, theft of material (metal) over $20,000
  • Jeremy Nelson, 44, theft of material (metal) over $20,000

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 15 to May 21:

May 15

  • Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

May 16

  • A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.

May 17

  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A detective recovered stolen property in the 6100 block of Coolidge in Groves.
  • Assault of a pregnant person was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Lawrence.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 37th Street.

May 18

  • A person was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 10 ½ Street.
  • Indecent assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 19

  • An officer found stored abandoned property in the 2300 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

May 20

  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
  • A runaway was reported in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.
  • Assault, obstruction or retaliation and making alcohol available to a minor was reported in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 400 block of South 15th Street.

May 21

  • A robbery was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • An officer received information in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2900 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Two people were arrested for theft of material (metal) over $20,000 in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.

