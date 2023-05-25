Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: May 15-21 Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 15 to May 21:

Gregory Provost, 50, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, warrant other agency

Russell Allday, 31, warrant other agency

Ashley Harris, 34, assault causes bodily injury-family violence

Jeremy Niedenthal, 50, evading arrest with a motor vehicle

Raul Garcia, 35, Nederland warrants

David Greer, 31, warrant other agency

Gary McWilliams, 42, theft of material (metal) over $20,000

Jeremy Nelson, 44, theft of material (metal) over $20,000

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 15 to May 21:

May 15

Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue F.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

May 16

A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.

May 17

Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

A detective recovered stolen property in the 6100 block of Coolidge in Groves.

Assault of a pregnant person was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Lawrence.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 37th Street.

May 18

A person was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 10 ½ Street.

Indecent assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 19

An officer found stored abandoned property in the 2300 block of Canal.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault by threat was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

May 20

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

A runaway was reported in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.

Assault, obstruction or retaliation and making alcohol available to a minor was reported in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.

Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

A death was reported in the 400 block of South 15th Street.

May 21