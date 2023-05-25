Jeanne N. Greer Published 5:15 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Jeanne N. Greer, age 91, passed away May 12th in Cheyenne, WY with her daughter by her side.

Jeanne grew up in Port Arthur, TX and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

She attended North Texas State University for an art education, University of Houston for special education, and Red Rocks Community College for business studies.

Jeanne lived in Houston, TX for 18 years.

For three of those years, she worked with special needs children. After moving to Colorado, Jeanne called Idaho Springs her home for 47 years where she lived in her beautiful 150-year-old Victorian house.

She could always be found sitting on one of the swings on the wrap around porch with a cup of coffee and her cat in her lap, welcoming anyone who stopped by to say hello.

After a decline in health, she moved to Cheyenne, WY in order to be closer to her daughter.

Her service will be held May 27th at 11AM at Horan & McConaty Lakewood.