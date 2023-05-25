Jeanette Pradier Fregia Published 5:16 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Jeanette Pradier Fregia was born February 11, 1946, to the union of the late Cleotha Lewis Pradier and Whitney Paul Pradier in Port Arthur, Texas. She departed this life Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Jeanette graduated from Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1964, and thereafter attended Prairie View A & M and Lamar University.

She worked for many years at Spindletop MHMR (formerly known as the Beaumont State Center).

Jeanette was baptized into the Lord’s church at Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ, February 24, 1999 in Port Arthur, Texas.

After moving to Beaumont, Texas, Jeanette became a member of the Dowlen Road Church.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her dear son, Charles Fregia Jr., known to everyone as Chuckie.

Jeanette leaves to cherish her memory Charles Fregia, Sr.; her loving daughter, Cybil Fregia; two special cousins/sisters, Pearl Washington and Patricia Jason; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Boulevard, Port Arthur, Texas. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.