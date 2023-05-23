Terra Nicole Jones peacefully departed her earthly life May 13, 2023. She was born May 10, 1984 in Port Arthur, TX to Warren Trahan and the late Janice M. Trahan.

Nikki, as she was affectionately called, received her formal education in PAISD. After graduating from the Mighty Abraham Lincoln High School in 2002, Nikki attended and was a current student of Lamar State College-Port Arthur.

She met her special love and companion, Patrick Alexander Charles, and out of their relationship was born Janese Alexandria Charles.

Nikki accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age. She was baptized on November 10, 2002 at East Mt. Olive Baptist Church, under the pastoral leadership of the late Dr. Arthur Trainer.

As a faithful member of East Mt. Olive, Nikki was active in various choirs, the praise & worship team, and Sunday School.

Recently, Nikki relocated her membership to Rock Island Baptist Church where she faithfully attended the New Member orientation class.

Nikki was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents, Moses Jones, Elmer James, and Erma James; as well as her special love, Patrick A. Charles.

She is survived by her grandmother, Erma Jean Jones of Port Arthur, TX; daughter, Janese; father, Warren Trahan (Schawanna); brothers, Darnell Jones and Isiah Trahan; uncles Kenneth Jones (Assandra), Timothy Jones (Carolyn), Clinton Jones (Cassandra), Sidney Trahan, Eric James (Damitra), and John Trahan; loving aunt, Jacqueline Jones; sister-cousins Tikketa Jones and Angel Hamilton; nieces Brielle Mims, Kelsey Trahan, Imani Trahan, and Zelayah Jones; nephew Navian Trahan; “Nanny Liz” Mayfield, “Nanny Sebrina” Clark; great aunts and uncles. Nikki will also be deeply missed by Martin and Mary Charles; special friends Cymone Reynolds, Daphne Lavalais Thayer, and Casey Sanchez; as well as her many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.