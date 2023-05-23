Paula Darlene Teller Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Paula Darlene Teller, 69, of Sabine Pass, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her home.

Paula was born on December 10, 1953 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Rose Mae (Jeanis) and Joseph Clyde DeRouen.

She had been a lifelong resident of Southeast Texas and was a member of St. Therese, the Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church.

Paula had worked in the administration department for several companies; she retiring from Jason’s Deli.

She enjoyed working puzzles, reading, crafting and crocheting.

Paula also loved taking road trips and going to the beach. Paula was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose DeRouen.

Paula is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Teller of Sabine Pass, TX, her sons, Jason Cavender and wife, Amie of Missouri City, TX, Justin Cavender and significant other, Amanda Elkins of Panama City, FL, her daughters, Bethany Teller of Houston, TX, Candace Teller of College Station, TX, Allison Teller of Port Arthur, TX and two grandchildren, Joseph and Haley Cavender. She is also survived by her brother, Michael DeRouen and her sisters, Roseanna Lawler and Jocelyn Leiferman all of Beaumont, TX.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.

A Christian Burial Service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.