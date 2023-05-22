Randolph “Randy” Andrew Bordelon Published 6:03 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Randolph “Randy” Andrew Bordelon on May 17, 2023.

During his long and well-lived 88 years, Randy was first and foremost a devoted husband. He took incredible care of our Mom, Veniese, the absolute center of his world, and even though the past few years were challenging on their journey with her dementia, they made the most of everyday and every moment as it would be their last ever.

Randy, who was adoringly called “Paw Paw” by his grandkids, was born on January 21, 1935, to Jules Leadre Bordelon and Agnes Anita Lacour in Cottonport, Louisiana.

He was the youngest of three and held a special place in his mother’s heart. They were close and he had her zest for life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then completed his undergraduate in 1960 in Business Administration from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, and later in life while working, completed his MBA at Lamar University in Beaumont, TX.

Dad’s first love will always be our Mom. Their story is a great love story having met in their early years in Bunkie, Louisiana, with Dad trying to sell Mom a car. They loved each other passionately, married in 1960, and came to Texas for opportunity and to start their family. While it was not easy, they endured, loved, and lived a great life of devotion and taught their kids to do the same. Last Sunday, May 21st, would have been their 63rd anniversary.

Our Dad will always be a devout Catholic and faithful servant to the Lord. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend, and very proud Cajun. He taught us all to be independent, and to love, and to share with others with generous hearts. He taught us loyalty as one of his main virtues and believed that God and family came first.

Our Dad was an incredible provider. He began his career as an Accountant for Gulf Oil Corporation in Port Arthur, TX and successfully retired as the Controller for American Paneling and Lumber in Port Neches, TX.

He lived abundantly and taught us to do so as well. With that and because of the friendships he and Mom cultivated, we never lacked for anything. He was a simple man of simple means. He shared everything he had generously with everyone, and in particular those less fortunate. He gave unconditionally and with great love and wanted nothing more than peace and for his family to be happy.

Dad loved to get together for any occasion with his family and friends. He loved to dance, play golf, and kept up daily with business and world news. Upon retirement, he and Mom moved permanently to Wildwood, TX. They traveled far and wide to see ballgames, recitals, graduations, and honors… and he treasured each special moment as it may be his last. They loved to travel and to be with friends, and Italy was one of their favorite destinations, as was taking the RV on the road with the Cruzin’ Cajuns.

Dad was our leader and best friend, our hero, our confidant, our biggest cheerleader, and so much more. Each of us have special things that Dad was to us. We will miss him, his smile, his affection, our lively banter, his perfect advice, and our incredibly special times in Wildwood and at Morning Glory in Galveston. We all know that Dad is still leading his family to the good life we know the Lord has created for each of us.

Randy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Veniese Mary Dino Bordelon, his daughters Lisa Bordelon, Houston, TX, and Penny Williams (Steven), Lumberton, TX, and his sons, Todd Bordelon (Cindi), Port Neches, TX, and Brent Bordelon (Deanna), Rosharon, TX. He was the devoted and proud grandfather of Andrew Gallet (Kourtnie), Alli Bell (Alex), Jace Bordelon (Adyson), Senior Airman Austin Bordelon, United States Air Force (Staff Sergeant Janessa Origel, United States Air Force) Chase Williams (Hannah), Savannah Rocha (Adrian) and Tyler Killion (Kenzie), and the great grandfather of K’Leigh and Bryson Gallet, and Roger Bell. For Dad, seeing his family in successful and loving relationships was one of his greatest wonders.

We would like to sincerely thank the many friends, caregivers, and medical professionals who have taken care of our parents over the past years. Whether it’s their Wildwood friends who are still with us and those who have left, and our special family of caregivers – Sabra, Gina, Sadie, Sandra, Dora, Charlesetta, Patricia, Rhonda, Mona, Margo, and Harbor Hospice…. We want each of you to know his is still preparing your breakfast each morning – blueberry pancakes for everyone!

Visitation is at 12:30pm, and Rosary, 1:30pm at Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Lumberton, TX on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2pm with Father Andrew Moore. Following, he will be laid to rest at the Family Plot in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, TX. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home.