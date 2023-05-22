Numerous people rescued from burning Port Arthur home Published 9:22 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Quick actions by firefighters likely prevented a fatal situation for one of three people injured in a Saturday night house fire.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said a blaze broke out in the 500 block of 19th Street at approximately 11:49 p.m. When en route, firefighters were advised there could be victims in the residence.

Once on scene, responders saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure, as well as one woman walking outside the house. She confirmed there were two other people inside.

A man and woman were rescued from the burning building. The woman, Benson said, was in respiratory arrest. EMS was able to restore her breathing, likely preventing cardiac arrest.

All three people were taken for medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.