Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 10-16 Published 12:24 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 10 to May 16:

May 10

No reports.

May 11

An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Terrell.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

May 12

Eric Jones, 39, was arrested for assault in the 4500 block of Wilson.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Lackey.

Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Berry.

May 13

Derrick Johnson, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Amber.

May 14

Theft of services was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

May 15

Jeremy Duvall, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd Offense in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

May 16