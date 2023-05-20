Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 10-16
Published 12:24 am Saturday, May 20, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 10 to May 16:
May 10
- No reports.
May 11
- An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Terrell.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
May 12
- Eric Jones, 39, was arrested for assault in the 4500 block of Wilson.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Lackey.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Berry.
May 13
- Derrick Johnson, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3500 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Amber.
May 14
- Theft of services was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
May 15
- Jeremy Duvall, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd Offense in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
May 16
- A dog bite was reported in the 2900 block of Bryan.
- An information report was taken at the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Washington.