CELEBRATING 125 YEARS — Leaders hosting birthday for Port Arthur, see details Published 12:22 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Port Arthur’s 125th Birthday Celebration will be like taking a trip down Memory Lane with a party reminiscent of the old days and its traditions.

Organizers ask local residents to join them Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. under the large shade trees at “Popeye” Holmes Park, 548 – 4th Street (Quasquicentennial Way) in downtown Port Arthur.

The park is next to the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse and Port Arthur City Hall.

The public is invited to this Old-Fashioned Birthday Party to share memories, birthday cake and, of course, Blue Bell ice cream.

“Our own Dwight Wagner will lead us in singing Happy Birthday to our great city,” organizers said.

“Children can play vintage games, including Hot Potato, Ring Toss, Clothespin drop, egg and spoon races and more. Everyone can join in the Port Arthur History Trivia Contest.”

Dr. Sam Monroe and Tom Neal will share highlights of the city’s 125 years as they present a Journey in Time. Several proclamations and a special video clip will convey celebratory messages.

Also on Tuesday, a special presentation will be made to the Port Arthur City Council at 9:30 am.

City Council meetings are located on the 5th floor of City Hall, 444 4th Street (Quasquicentennial Way).

Continuing the celebration, May 28 is the official charter day for the City of Port Arthur. Everyone is invited on this historic day at 3 p.m. to come out in front of Port Arthur City Hall for the planting of the Legacy Tree.

Follow all the celebratory events and enjoy Port Arthur’s history by visiting portarthur125.com.