TxDOT outlines alternating lane closures in Port Arthur today and Saturday Published 5:23 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Port Arthur motorists should expect some delays today (Friday) and Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said to expect alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 from 39th Street to SH 87 throughout Friday and Saturday as crews work on seal coat operations.

“Please slow down and use caution,” officials said. “Expect delays.”