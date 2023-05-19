PNG seniors are the last to walk through existing elementary schools Published 12:26 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Seniors from Port Neches-Groves High School went to their respective hometowns Thursday to don their caps and gowns and walk through the elementary and middle schools they attended prior to high school. However, those who walked through the elementary schools are the last graduating class to do so as the schools transitions to the new primary and intermediate schools this fall.

A bond election approved in 2019 is consolidating four Groves schools and three Port Neches schools into four campuses — two in Port Neches and two in Groves.