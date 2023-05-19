PNG seniors are the last to walk through existing elementary schools

Published 12:26 am Friday, May 19, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches-Groves High School seniors walk through the halls of Port Neches Elementary School. (Monique Batson/The News)

Seniors from Port Neches-Groves High School went to their respective hometowns Thursday to don their caps and gowns and walk through the elementary and middle schools they attended prior to high school. However, those who walked through the elementary schools are the last graduating class to do so as the schools transitions to the new primary and intermediate schools this fall.

Port Neches-Groves High School seniors leave Port Neches Elementary to walk through Port Neches Middle School. (Monique Batson/The News)

A bond election approved in 2019 is consolidating four Groves schools and three Port Neches schools into four campuses — two in Port Neches and two in Groves.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Hung jury in Groves child sexual assault case

Federal charges pending for 2 Groves men on drug charges

Longtime councilman returns to bench following election

Nearly $17K given to Port Arthur seniors through Rotary Club

Print Article