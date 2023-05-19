Nearly $17K given to Port Arthur seniors through Rotary Club Published 12:18 am Friday, May 19, 2023

1 of 5

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur on Tuesday presented 22 students from Port Arthur-area high schools with nearly $17,000 in scholarships.

The students are 2023 graduates of Bob Hope High School, Memorial High School, Sabine Pass High School, Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies and Wilson Early College High School.

Recipients received their certificate at a banquet held at The Toasted Yolk.

Entertainment was provided by The Tyrrell (Elementary School) Singing Stars.

The $16,750 awarded this year is an increase from the $16,500 available last year. Rotarians raise the funds through various means, primarily the annual Taste of Gumbo.

Since its inception in 2019, the Rotary Club of Port Arthur has awarded $66,000 in funds to Port Arthur seniors.

This year’s scholarship committee was under the direction of Carolyn J. Brown and Delilah Francis.

2023 Scholarship Recipients: