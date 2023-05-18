Port Neches-Groves seniors are last to walk through two campuses

Published 12:41 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Monique Batson

Port Neches-Groves High School seniors walk through the halls of Port Neches Elementary School. (Monique Batson/The News)

Seniors from Port Neches-Groves High School went to their respective hometowns Thursday to don their caps and gowns and walk through the elementary and middle schools they attended prior to high school.

However, those who walked through Port Neches Elementary and Groves Elementary are the last graduating class to do so as the school transitions to the new Port Neches Intermediate School this fall.

A bond election approved in 2019 is consolidating four Groves schools and three Port Neches schools into four campuses.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Woodcrest Elementary, Ridgewood Elementary, Taft Elementary and Van Buren Elementary are remaining open for one more school year before transitioning to new schools.

Port Neches-Groves High School seniors leave Port Neches Elementary to walk through Port Neches Middle School. (Monique Batson/The News)

More News

Nurse, church working to raise awareness of health care initiatives

Ingrid Holmes’ last Port Arthur meeting filled with words of thanks, encouragement

Future, timeline shared for this Port Neches development

Arrest made following Oct. 25 fatal crash

Print Article