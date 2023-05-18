Port Neches-Groves seniors are last to walk through two campuses Published 12:41 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Seniors from Port Neches-Groves High School went to their respective hometowns Thursday to don their caps and gowns and walk through the elementary and middle schools they attended prior to high school.

However, those who walked through Port Neches Elementary and Groves Elementary are the last graduating class to do so as the school transitions to the new Port Neches Intermediate School this fall.

A bond election approved in 2019 is consolidating four Groves schools and three Port Neches schools into four campuses.

Woodcrest Elementary, Ridgewood Elementary, Taft Elementary and Van Buren Elementary are remaining open for one more school year before transitioning to new schools.