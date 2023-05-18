Police update health of 1-year-old after ingesting illegal substance; mom posts bond after arrest Published 12:48 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

A 1-year-old is recovering in a Houston hospital after ingesting an illegal substance while in the care of the mother on Mother’s Day.

Authorities said Thursday afternoon the female toddler remains in critical condition in a Houston hospital.

The child’s mother, 30-year old Ava Chambers, was arrested and charged with injury to a child Sunday. Bond for the charge was set at $15,000 and she also had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $3,000.

She bonded out of jail Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said police believe the incident occurred at Normandy Apartments. A call was made to 9-1-1 regarding a 1-year-old at Exceptional Emergency Center in Port Arthur, where a child was suspected of having been exposed to what is believed to be an illegal substance.

It was reported the young girl was found holding a small, clear bag and having a white substance around the nose, which resulted in cardiac arrest, according to information from PAPD.

The child was taken to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas and later to a hospital in Houston.

Duriso said Chambers is cooperative and very concerned.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but we still have to move forward,” Duriso said.

Shari Pullium, with the Department of Family and Protective Services, said office officials are working the case alongside law enforcement.

The case will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Duriso said.