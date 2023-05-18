PHOTO GALLERY — New Port Arthur councilmembers are sworn in

Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Monique Batson

Four councilmembers were sworn in Wednesday at Port Arthur City Hall — two new, one serving in a new capacity and one elected to a second term.

Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. was sworn in to the District 1 position left vacant by Ingrid Holmes, who chose not to run for re-election.

Tiffany Hamilton was sworn into the District 2 position, formerly held by Cal Jones, who ran for election in an at-large position but did not secure a majority of the votes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Thomas Kinlaw III, formerly the District 3 representative, was sworn in to an at-large position, and Donald Frank took the Oath of Office after being reelected to an at-large position.

District 4 Councilman Kenneth Marks faces Harold Doucet in a June 24 runoff. Doneane Beckcom and Wanda Bodden also face each other in the runoff to fill the District 3 position formerly held by Kinlaw.

More News

Nurse, church working to raise awareness of health care initiatives

Ingrid Holmes’ last Port Arthur meeting filled with words of thanks, encouragement

Future, timeline shared for this Port Neches development

Arrest made following Oct. 25 fatal crash

Print Article