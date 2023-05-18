PHOTO GALLERY — New Port Arthur councilmembers are sworn in Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Four councilmembers were sworn in Wednesday at Port Arthur City Hall — two new, one serving in a new capacity and one elected to a second term.

Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. was sworn in to the District 1 position left vacant by Ingrid Holmes, who chose not to run for re-election.

Tiffany Hamilton was sworn into the District 2 position, formerly held by Cal Jones, who ran for election in an at-large position but did not secure a majority of the votes.

Thomas Kinlaw III, formerly the District 3 representative, was sworn in to an at-large position, and Donald Frank took the Oath of Office after being reelected to an at-large position.

District 4 Councilman Kenneth Marks faces Harold Doucet in a June 24 runoff. Doneane Beckcom and Wanda Bodden also face each other in the runoff to fill the District 3 position formerly held by Kinlaw.