PHOTO FEATURE — New leadership, direction celebrated at Sundara Coffee House

Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By PA News

Sundara Coffee House & Grill team members, the Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center and community members celebrated a ribbon cutting at the business, located at 4000 Lincoln Avenue in Groves. Call 409-548-0074 for more information. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center Executive Director Letha Knaus and Adrian Todd, general manager at Sundara Coffee House & Grill, talk to attendees this week at Sundara’s ribbon cutting. Todd has a long history of working in the restaurant business and is capable of juggling the necessary duties, as well as act as barista, cook and run supplies to the Orangefield location.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Nurse, church working to raise awareness of health care initiatives

Ingrid Holmes’ last Port Arthur meeting filled with words of thanks, encouragement

Future, timeline shared for this Port Neches development

Arrest made following Oct. 25 fatal crash

Print Article