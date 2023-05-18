PHOTO FEATURE — New leadership, direction celebrated at Sundara Coffee House
Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 18, 2023
Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center Executive Director Letha Knaus and Adrian Todd, general manager at Sundara Coffee House & Grill, talk to attendees this week at Sundara’s ribbon cutting. Todd has a long history of working in the restaurant business and is capable of juggling the necessary duties, as well as act as barista, cook and run supplies to the Orangefield location.