Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 8-14

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 8 to May 14:

Hung Nguyen, 48, public intoxication

Kirsten Lane, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Jesse Distefano, 38, walked on the wrong side of the roadway

Hakeem Futrell, 29, fail to identify, disorderly conduct-reckless exposure

Kristin Riley, 31, warrant other agency

Robert Kelly, 65, public intoxication

Robert Labure, 42, Nederland warrants

Victoria Ramirez Wade, 39, Nederland warrants

Shanequil Williams, 44, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Jabrel Price, 21, Nederland warrants

Feliciano Patxot, 39, public intoxication

Kate Bernal, 39, warrant other agency

Victoria Eagleson, 29, warrant other agency

Robert Spittler, 68, possession of a controlled substance

William Mallet, 22, public intoxication, Nederland warrants

John Patterson, 29, Nederland warrants

Robert Howe, 36, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 8 to May 14:

Monday, May 8:

An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.

Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 1700 block of U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

May 9

An officer found property near South 4 th Street and Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 400 block of South 3rd Street.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of North 20th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2300 block Avenue D.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3700 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Street.

May 10

A person was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the roadway in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 500 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for failure to identify and disorderly conduct -reckless exposure in the 300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Park.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. An officer found property in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

May11

Two people were arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 300 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 12

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue G.

An officer assisted another agency in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.

May 13:

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and Nederland warrants in the 700 block of South U.S. 69.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 300 block of North 4 th Street.

Street. A violation of a protective order was reported in the 600 block of South 3 rd Street.

Street. An officer received information in the 1900 block of North 19 th Street.

Street. Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3400 block of Nashville.

Deadly conduct -discharge a firearm was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.

May 14