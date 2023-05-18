Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 8-14
Published 12:16 am Thursday, May 18, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 8 to May 14:
- Hung Nguyen, 48, public intoxication
- Kirsten Lane, 30, possession of a controlled substance
- Jesse Distefano, 38, walked on the wrong side of the roadway
- Hakeem Futrell, 29, fail to identify, disorderly conduct-reckless exposure
- Kristin Riley, 31, warrant other agency
- Robert Kelly, 65, public intoxication
- Robert Labure, 42, Nederland warrants
- Victoria Ramirez Wade, 39, Nederland warrants
- Shanequil Williams, 44, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Jabrel Price, 21, Nederland warrants
- Feliciano Patxot, 39, public intoxication
- Kate Bernal, 39, warrant other agency
- Victoria Eagleson, 29, warrant other agency
- Robert Spittler, 68, possession of a controlled substance
- William Mallet, 22, public intoxication, Nederland warrants
- John Patterson, 29, Nederland warrants
- Robert Howe, 36, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 8 to May 14:
Monday, May 8:
- An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 1700 block of U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
May 9
- An officer found property near South 4th Street and Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of South 3rd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of North 20th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2300 block Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3700 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Street.
May 10
- A person was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the roadway in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 500 block of North 23rdStreet.
- A person was arrested for failure to identify and disorderly conduct -reckless exposure in the 300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Park.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- An officer found property in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
May11
- Two people were arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 300 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 9th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 12
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of North 14th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue G.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
May 13:
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and Nederland warrants in the 700 block of South U.S. 69.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 300 block of North 4th Street.
- A violation of a protective order was reported in the 600 block of South 3rdStreet.
- An officer received information in the 1900 block of North 19th Street.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3400 block of Nashville.
- Deadly conduct -discharge a firearm was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.
May 14
- Leaving the scene was reported in the 500 block of U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence in the 500 block of N 23rdStreet.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hardy.