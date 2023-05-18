Ivory Robinson Morrow Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Ivory Robinson Morrow entered eternal rest on May 10, 2023, at the age of 105.

She was born on April 18, 1918, to the late James Robinson and Elizabeth Broxton, in Kinder, LA.

On June 16, 1934, she married Dempsey Morrow.

They later moved to Port Arthur, TX, where Mrs. Morrow was a loyal and faithful member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church, serving as an Usher and Deaconess.

Ivory lived her life in God’s image, serving as a Missionary and serving on the City-Wide Usher Board.

Funeral service will be 10:00am Saturday, May 20, 2023 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 8:00am until service time. Interment will follow at Botley Cemetery, Kinder LA.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.