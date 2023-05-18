Harold G. “Snake” Baker Published 4:42 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Harold G. “Snake” Baker, 72, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Born February 12, 1951, Harold was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ.

He retired from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Harold is survived by his spouse, Anita G. Baker; daughter, Angellica Gay; granddaughter, Jhori Delasbour; two brothers, Patrick Baker (Mertis) and Dwight Baker (Mary); seven sisters, Eddie Marie Cruse (Tommy), Brenda Baker (Lawrence), Mary Mickens (Ronnie), Barbara Baker, Pamela Samuels (Greg), Cynthia Hopkins (Melvin), Sheril Garzon (Alex); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Boulevard, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.