PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur middle schoolers, Motiva share robotics fun

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By PA News

Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson middle school students pose with Tiva. (Courtesy photo)

Motiva representatives from the maintenance, analyzer and E&I departments met recently with robotics team students from Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson middle schools in Port Arthur.

The visitors showcased their new four-legged robotic dog, Tiva, and its gas detection capabilities.

Port Arthur middle school students had a chance to demonstrate their own robotics skills and strategies to Motiva employees. (Courtesy photo)

While there, students got an up-close look at the new technology while demonstrating their own robotics skills and strategies to Motiva employees.
Tiva, along with Lil Mo, an autonomous ground vehicle, are a few of the prototypes Motiva developed to improve the safety capabilities of the Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex.

Port Arthur middle school students examine Motiva’s robotic dog, Tiva, which has gas detection capabilities. (Courtesy photo)

