PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur middle schoolers, Motiva share robotics fun Published 12:24 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Motiva representatives from the maintenance, analyzer and E&I departments met recently with robotics team students from Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson middle schools in Port Arthur.

The visitors showcased their new four-legged robotic dog, Tiva, and its gas detection capabilities.

While there, students got an up-close look at the new technology while demonstrating their own robotics skills and strategies to Motiva employees.

Tiva, along with Lil Mo, an autonomous ground vehicle, are a few of the prototypes Motiva developed to improve the safety capabilities of the Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex.