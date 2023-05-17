Nederland senior quickly finds home on golf course, makes decision on college destination Published 12:06 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

NEDERLAND — Preston DeSerrano, a rising star in Southeast Texas golf, signed to compete at the next level with Blinn College.

The signing ceremony took place at the Nederland High School dome gym, where DeSerrano sat at a table adorned with action photographs and medals won throughout his golfing journey.

The event was attended by Athletic Director Monte Barrow and golf coach Lance Wallace, who offered congratulations and praises, along with family and friends.

Barrow and Wallace delivered speeches, commending the young golfer for his exceptional work ethic, just moments before he put pen to paper.

Considering his relatively short time in the sport, DeSerrano’s rise has been remarkable.

Reflecting on his introduction, DeSerrano revealed the pandemic played a significant role.

“During COVID in 2020, that was really the only thing you could do because it was an outside sport,” he said. “I just picked up a club and haven’t dropped one since. It’s been awesome.”

The realization that he could compete at the collegiate level came last summer when he found himself in tournaments with seasoned golfers who had been playing since their early childhood.

“I was actually competing with some good kids who have been playing since they were 4 or 5 years old, and I’ve only been playing for 2 1/2 years,” DeSerrano said. “So at that point, I was like, ‘I think I can do this.’ Since then I’ve really been getting into it.”

DeSerrano’s performance against these experienced players instilled confidence.

When asked how it all came to him so quickly, DeSerrano credited his natural talent to his father, who was an All-American golfer at Oklahoma State University and had a successful career as a professional golfer.

While his father had been a significant influence, DeSerrano emphasized he wasn’t coerced into playing.

“He never really forced me to play, so I just played the sport I liked, and I liked football my whole life. But I picked up a golf club and ever since then I’ve been going at it,” he said.

After his hot and fast rise of success, DeSerrano reached out to several college coaches at various schools, and it wasn’t long before a one reached back, inviting him to visit the campus.

Considering his limited exposure and the need to establish his name in the golfing world, DeSerrano took that coach up on his post-visit offer and made the decision to join Blinn College, a two-year public college in Brenham.

He believes attending a junior college closer to home allows him to further develop his skills at the next level before deciding to compete at a Division 1 university.

Until then, DeSerrano is poised and ready to dawn the blue and contribute as a Blinn Buccaneer.

Expressing his appreciation, DeSerrano thanked parents Scott and Laynie DeSerrano for their unwavering support.

— Written by Clayton Eaves