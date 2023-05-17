Area man fatally stabbed, suspect “is being cooperative,” police said Published 9:32 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

ORANGE — An Orange man is dead, the result of a stabbing altercation overnight.

Orange Police Department Captain J.E. Baggett said officers were dispatched to 804 Burton Avenue at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Arriving officers located a deceased black male inside the home.

“The victim had sustained an apparent stab wound to his upper left chest,” Baggett said. “The decedent was identified as Aaron Ray, a 29-year-old resident of Orange.”

Judge Rodney Price ordered an autopsy.

Several witnesses including the suspect have been interviewed and released, police said.

“The suspect is being cooperative with the investigation,” Baggett said. “This incident is under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.”

If anyone has information about the stabbing, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.