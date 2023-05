Leonard Christian Sr. Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Leonard Christian Sr., 52, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.