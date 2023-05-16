It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry “JW” Hunt 81, of Port Arthur, TX: passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 13th.

He leaves to mourn his wife Margaret Victoria Hunt; 2 sisters Billie Hunt and Joseline Selzer; 2 brothers Travis Hunt (Madeline) and Euris Hunt (Laura); 1 son Jerry Hunt II (Jemira); 1 daughter Shenequa Connors; 2 step sons Murphy Ford and Kenny Ford (Margarita); 8 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

The viewing will begin at 9am, followed by the funeral service at 10am on Friday, May 19th at Dowlen Road Church of Christ located at 3060 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706.

He will be buried at Houston Veterans National Cemetery immediately following service.

Jerry will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.

We ask you to keep the family in your prayers at this time.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.