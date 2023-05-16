Delta Sigma Theta Sorority honors local leaders, graduates and sorority members Published 12:22 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, hosted its annual May Week Awards program May 15.

The sorority is recognizing citizens who have provided outstanding service that benefited residents in Port Arthur.

Community awards were presented to Pastor Herbert Fontnette III, Todderick King and Shalequa Landry.

Scholarship awards from the chapter were presented to the following recipients: Timothy Alexander, Jr., Olivia Bush, Janaye Coleman, Re’Neyah Dixon, Sanai Jones, Kyreena Oderbert-Goudeau, Kaci Randals, Portia Reed, Gabrielle Roy and Jai’lee Snodgrass.

PAAC-DST also extends heartfelt congratulations to our Delta GEMS who will graduate high school in the coming weeks: Olivia Bush, Janaye Coleman, Sanai Jones, Kelliyah Kenney, Portia Reed, Morayo Roberts, Gabrielle Roy, Jai’lee Snodgrass and Re’Neyah Dixon.

“We also recognize with pride the 2023 Ideal Students who are graduates of Memorial High School and Wilson Early College High School,” the sorority shared.

Ideal Students from Memorial High School are Janaye Evette Coleman, Bryanna Shaadiin Jackson and Adrianna Jane Prevost.

Ideal Students from Wilson Early College High School are Jordan Antonio Albert, Timothy Wade Alexander Jr., Nathaniel Berry II, Damien John Broxton II, A’Niyah Bre’onah Bryant, Amari Sha’nelle Bullard, Da’Maiya Marie Collins, Re’Neyah Charnette Dixon, Aleyiah Ariel Guidry, Faith Danielle Guidry, Je’Kyira Da’nai Jackson, Sanai Kerrington Jones, Amyori Ironesha Monet Pellum, Kaci Daun Randals and Gabrielle Christine Roy.

Delta Sigma Theta took great pride in honoring Mary Lindsey for attaining 50 years of membership and Allecia Sampson for attaining 25 years of membership in the illustrious sorority.

The chapter is also honoring six members for individual accomplishments this sororal year.

DeVeren Alexander retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 23 years of service.

Latricia Coleman was chosen as the PAAC honoree by the National Pan-Hellenic Council of the Golden Triangle.

Carmen Hudson retired from the Port Arthur Independent School District after 33 years of service.

Dr. Denita Jones was promoted to PAISD’s Supervisor of Student Support Services.

Dr. Michelle Lockwood-Snodgrass also retired from PAISD after 21 years of service. And Chapter President Ona Walker received this year’s Trailblazer Award from the National Pan-Hellenic Council of the Golden Triangle.

“The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., wishes to thank all honorees for their commitment, dedication and service to our community,” a sorority statement read. “We also wish all of the students who were honored the very best of all things as they seek to further their education and career goals.”