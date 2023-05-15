Port Arthur Little Theatre outlines presentations of “Bus Stop” Published 7:05 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Port Arthur Little Theatre is presenting “Bus Stop” directed by Richard Lene this month.

Performances are planned May 19-21 and May 26-28 at the theater, 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. near intersection with Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and all travelers are going to have to hole up until morning.

Cherie, a nightclub singer in a sparkling gown is the passenger with the most to worry about. She’s been pursued during this storm by a belligerent cowboy.

As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe and the bus driver find time to develop a friendship of their own; a middle-aged scholar comes to terms with himself; and a young girl who works in the cafe also gets her first taste of romance.

Tickets available at palt.org. Reservations can be made by calling 409-727-PALT.

Prices for general adult are $13; for those 62 and older, teachers and active duty they are $11; and students (through college) are $9.