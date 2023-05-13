ON THE MENU — Yuka Sushi brings big city Asian fusion to Port Arthur Published 12:28 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

1 of 5

Port Arthur’s newest eatery, Yuka Sushi, is a new concept for the area and something typically seen in cities such as Houston, Austin and Los Angeles, an owner said one morning this week before the lunch crowd hit.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said, this area doesn’t have any Asian fusion restaurants.

Yuka is located at 8680 Memorial Blvd. in the building that once housed Lubys’ in the Central Mall parking lot.

The eatery employs chefs with upwards of 20 years of experience from New York, she said.

How it works

Yuka offers an all-you-can-eat lunch that comes with some rules. The time limit is two hours, and all-you-can-eat can’t be shared with others at the table that did not order the same.

Lunch specials include sushi rolls, a sushi plate and hibachi.

And all-you-can-eat dinner is also available with the same rules applied.

In addition, customers can order other items on the menu.

There are deep fried rolls, raw rolls and cooked rolls, traditional rolls, salad, Japanese stir-fry and appetizers.

There is also a bar at Yuka with shots, beers, wine, draft beer, bottle beer and nonalcoholic beverages, signature drinks and sake. There are happy hour specials and all day specials as well.

The owner said they recently had a soft opening during which is a time for training employees and possibly adjusting the menu if needed.

The owner pointed out the barbecue pork and beef pad thai, which are traditional Asian dishes.

Later, they plan to offer a party tray for ordering.

Since the restaurant is so new, there can be a wait to be seated. Weekdays and nights the wait is approximately an hour, and weekends can be more than two hours.

Yuka Sushi has high reviews on social media with customers talking about how amazing the food is and how great the staff is. Some said it is worth the wait and the portion sizes are large.

Yuka Sushi is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

Lunch specials are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.