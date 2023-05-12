Port Neches-Groves student earns Student of Integrity scholarship Published 12:22 am Friday, May 12, 2023

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches-Groves High Schooler was one of the recently announced BBB® Southeast Texas Student of Integrity scholarship recipients, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship.

Now in its fifth year, the scholarship program has awarded 26 students across Southeast Texas with $65,000 total in scholarships. Prior to the Student of Integrity program, BBB Southeast Texas set up an endowment with Lamar University that continues to provide scholarships to College of Business students.

This year’s honorees, along with other businesses and organizations, will be recognized June 8 at the 2023 BBB Torch Awards: 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Beaumont Civic Center.

The 2023 BBB Southeast Texas Student of Integrity recipients: Weston Brooks, Hardin Jefferson HS; Presley Clark, Deweyville HS; Paige Duke, Hamshire-Fannett HS; Averie McFarland, Lumberton HS; Christian Songe, Vidor HS; and Olivia Zeig, Port Neches-Groves HS.

These students showcased a variety of leadership roles, extensive community involvement and excellence in academics. Additionally, students are asked to submit an essay that provides personal examples and clear understandings of integrity.

“Integrity and high moral character are the backbone of good business, said Darren Erwin, President/CEO BBB Southeast Texas. “We applaud these students for their commitment to these principles and celebrate all their achievements.”

Zeig will be attending the University of Texas Austin this fall to major in biomedical engineering.

She plans to earn her bachelors and masters and aspires to have a career in medical research, where she’ll be able to incorporate her passions to make a positive impact in human science and engineering.

“We are proud to present these scholarships to Weston, Presley, Paige, Averie, Christian, and Olivia,” Erwin said. “Investing in our future leaders continues to be a focus for BBB and our Consumer Education Foundation.”

BBB’s CEF will host the 25th anniversary celebration of the Torch Award for Ethics on June 8. The night will feature dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions. Proceeds help fund the scholarship program.

Individual tickets are $85 with table sponsorships at $775. Tickets and registration at bbb.org/local/0845/tae-event.