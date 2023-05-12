Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9 Published 12:20 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 3 to May 9:

May 3

• An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

• Recovered property was reported in the 7000 block of Howe.

• An information report was filed at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

May 4

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Taft.

May 5

• DI’monique Stevens, 24, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

• Roland Courville Jr., 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of Stuart.

• Colin Mclemore, 53, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 3900 block of Doyle.

• Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia.

• Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6000 block of 39th.

• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.

May 6

• Carlee Davis, 35, was arrested for driving while Intoxicated 3rd offense in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.

• An information report was taken at the 6200 block of 25th Street.

May 7

• Joshua Boudreaux, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 25th Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Post Oak.

May 8

• Tyvonnieyo Harrison ,20, was arrested for warrants other Agency and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

• Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2900 block of First.

• Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.

May 9

• Courtney Shirley, 55, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Monroe.