Port Arthur’s 125th Anniversary Celebration fun continues Published 12:18 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

The City of Port Arthur’s 125th Anniversary Celebration leaders, including the mayor, council, city manager and Quasquicentennial Steering Committee, are excited to extend an invitation to the public to join them for an old-fashioned birthday party.

The fun celebrates the 125th anniversary year of the City of Port Arthur.

Join organizers May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at “Popeye” Holmes Park in downtown Port Arthur for a traditional, fun and exciting celebration.

The park is located between the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse and Port Arthur City Hall.

The celebration includes a birthday cake, Blue Bell ice cream and a Port Arthur History Trivia Contest. A special presentation will be made during the opening of the party, but feel free to come and go. Food trucks will also be available for those who wish to purchase dinner.

Also on May 23, a special presentation will be made to the Port Arthur City Council at 9:30 a.m.

Continuing the celebration May 28 is the official charter day for the City

of Port Arthur.

Everyone is invited to join us on this historic day at 3 p.m. on that

Sunday in front of Port Arthur City Hall for the planting of the Legacy Tree.