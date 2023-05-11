PHOTOS — Contractors Business Development Group helps put local companies to work

Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Monique Batson

Scott Whitmire, project director for Bayou Bend, speaks Wednesday at the Contractors Business Development Group in Port Arthur. (Monique Batson/The News)

Scott Whitmire, project director for Bayou Bend, was this month’s guest speaker at the Contractors Business Development Group, which meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce sponsors the monthly event, which takes place at the Carl A. Parker Center. In addition to guest speakers, attendees are informed of projects up for bids or on the horizon. For information on how to attend, call 409-963-1107.

Travis Woods speaks at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center with Elton Hollis to his right. (Monique Batson/The News)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Local

Longtime councilwoman praised during her last regular Port Arthur meeting

See how strong attendance landed local student keys to a new car

Port Arthur working to have a no kill animal shelter; local leaders ask for patience

PHOTO GALLERY — Local middle schoolers host Monarch festival, enjoy beauty of butterflies

Print Article