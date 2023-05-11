Contractor’s Group helps put local companies to work Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Scott Whitmire, project director for Bayou Bend, was this month’s guest speaker at the Contractors Business Development Group, which meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce sponsors the monthly event, which takes place at the Carl A. Parker Center. In addition to guest speakers, attendees are informed of projects up for bids or on the horizon. For information on how to attend, call 409-963-1107.