The Department Club reopens in Port Arthur Published 12:26 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Department Club in Port Arthur is ready for more history. The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the club’s grand reopening after renovation. This is part of National Travel and Tourism Week festivities hosted by the Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau. More events are scheduled throughout the week. Dania Sanchez of the chamber stamps the photo of Port Arthur Civic Center staff. From left are James Mallett, Deirdre Hines and Dan McDaniel IV. Adam Saunders and Ed Sanders are also on the staff that rents the club.

