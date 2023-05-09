Museum of the Gulf Coast hosts free Family Fun Day Published 12:24 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Museum of the Gulf Coast and Port Arthur Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau are teaming up to present a free Family Fun Day that is “For the Birds!”

This event, held at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, is part of the City of Port Arthur’s 125th Year of Celebration, and will allow families in the community to visit the museum for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The theme of the event, “For the Birds” raises awareness for World Migratory Bird Day, which is also May 13.

Headlining the event will be Sonny “The Birdman” Carlin from Exotic Wings Productions.

Other live animals at the event include the Stable Spirit Therapy horses, Live Snake Education Experience with non-venomous snakes and a bee educator from Muldrow Bee Farm. There will also be fun activities for the whole family.

The Big Thicket National Preserve, Sea Rim State Park and Sabine Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Association will all be on site sharing fun games and educational material about the migratory birds that come through Southeast Texas.

LifeShare Blood Center will be holding a blood drive on-site during the event hoping to reach the goal of 8 donations that will help supply the blood bank for local hospitals.

Check the Museum’s social media for more information on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.