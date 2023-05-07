Authorities say fatal boat crash occurred during racing at RiverFest Sunday

Published 8:25 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023

By Mary Meaux

PORT NECHES — A boat racer is dead after a collision between two race boats during Thunder on the Neches Boat Races during RiverFest Sunday in Port Neches, officials said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Ryan Hall said the crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

Hall did not have information on the cause of the crash or the names of those involved.

He said the collision occurred during a U.S. Coast Guard-sanctioned event.

Port Neches Police Cheri Griffin was made aware of the crash but said the waterway was not in the department’s jurisdiction.

