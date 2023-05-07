Authorities say fatal boat crash occurred during racing at RiverFest Sunday
Published 8:25 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023
PORT NECHES — A boat racer is dead after a collision between two race boats during Thunder on the Neches Boat Races during RiverFest Sunday in Port Neches, officials said.
READ MORE: Team members react to boat racers death following RiverFest tragedy.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Ryan Hall said the crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.
Hall did not have information on the cause of the crash or the names of those involved.
He said the collision occurred during a U.S. Coast Guard-sanctioned event.
Port Neches Police Cheri Griffin was made aware of the crash but said the waterway was not in the department’s jurisdiction.