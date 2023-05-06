Voters make their call on Port Arthur City Council Election Day Published 9:02 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

Port Arthur voters made their voices heard Saturday in various elected seats across the city.

Election Day was May 6 following early voting, which ran from April 24 to May 2.

In the race for District 1 for Port Arthur City Council, Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. earned 286 votes (53.46 percent) compared to 249 votes (46.54 percent) for Tieranny S. Decuir.

In the race for District 2 for Port Arthur City Council, Tiffany L. Hamilton secured 156 votes (73.24 percent) compared to 57 votes (26.76 percent) for Armando Ruiz.

There are four candidates for District 3.

Doneane Beckcom won the most votes with 167 (41.13 percent), followed by Wanda Lewis Bodden (106 votes, 26.11 percent), Charlie Lewis Jr. (75 votes, 18.47 percent) and Charles Joseph (58 votes, 14.29 percent).

Voters also weighed in on the race for Ward 4 representation.

Harold L. Doucet secured 244 votes (44.36 percent), followed by Kenneth Marks (195 votes, 34.45 percent), Allen “Opie” Valka (81 votes, 14.73 percent) and Alicia Gayle Marshall (30 votes, 5.45 percent).

In the race for Port Arthur Councilmember, At Large Position 5, Thomas J. Kinlaw III won with 958 votes (56.49 percent), followed by Cal J. Jones (374 votes, 22.05 percent), Matthews Christian Jr. (266 votes, 15.68 percent) and Allen Jacobs Jr. (98 votes, 5.78 percent).

In the race for City of Port Arthur Councilmember, At Large Position 6, Donald Ray Frank Sr. won by securing 67.85 percent (1,123 votes) of the turnout, compared to 32.15 percent (532 votes) for Chuck Vincent.

The City of Port Arthur said the results above are unofficial and would be certified next week.

If the results stand, there will be runoff elections for District 3 and District 4.